Residents frustrated over racist graffiti in their North Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People in one North Sacramento neighborhood are becoming frustrated with graffiti taking over their community.

Some of the recent graffiti has even taken on a hateful and racist tone.

For some of the residents, this has been a battle they have been fighting for a very long time.

“It’s really sad to see,” said resident Jeannette Torres.

Torres regularly sees graffiti has she bikes along the trail near Altos Avenue.

“Like Black lives don’t matter. Like white power kind of message,” Torres said, describing the graffiti.

A few others take aim at Jewish people. Torres says she is saddened by it because people of all backgrounds live in the Oak Knolls neighborhood.

“It’s kind of like a slap in the face,” Torres said.

“It’s nothing new in this neighborhood. It’s going on for a long time” said Leonard Beasley, a lifelong resident of the neighborhood. “From the levee all the way down to Rio Linda, they start tagging stuff.”

The 62-year-old says this week his wall needed to be painted another color after someone targeted those in the African American and Mexican communities.

When the graffiti is not hateful, Beasley says it’s gang-related.

“This has been tagged, and tagged and tagged again. It’s an ongoing problem and nobody seems to care what happens,” Beasley said.

He says when he calls 311, it usually takes a week before the city of Sacramento goes out to remove or cover it.

“You got people that don’t even wait. They paint over it themselves like I do sometimes,” Beasley said.

He says he is just tired of all the spray-painted hate messages.

“If they want to put something nice on this wall, you got my permission. Yes, you do,” Beasley said.

The city tells FOX40 they respond to calls for service as quickly as possible. But if residents want to remove graffiti on their own, they should report it to the police and be careful if it’s gang-related.

Residents should also take a photograph of the graffiti before removing it.

For more information about the city’s anti-graffiti program, click or tap here.