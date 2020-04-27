Residents head to American River as warm weather arrives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the weather heats up, people are deciding to leave their homes. The parking lot at Discovery Park was full Sunday with people taking their boats out on the water.

“When we got here we were in line for a little while. It was pretty crazy,” said Andrew Gonzalez, who was out on the water.

With boats on trailers, cars lined up to get to the boat ramp.

“Probably about like 30 or 40 minutes in line,” Gonzalez told FOX40.

People like Gonzalez and others are flocking to the American River since temperatures are topping more than 80 degrees.

“Basically the weather, nice day out today,” said Gonzalez.

But Sacramento officials are urging people to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s an awful lot of fishermen and people on the banks fishing. They are at a safe distance,” said Martha McKay who took her boat out on the water. “I felt it was safer than any place being out in the open— out on the water.”

If people do go outdoors, officials urge people to practice distancing.

“I think it’s great people are listening and obeying what should be done,” said McKay.

Health officials still recommend and urge people to stay home and if you do go out to practice physical distancing.