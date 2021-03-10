Residents in Danville neighborhood told to go inside, stay off phones as police respond to area

DANVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A neighborhood in Danville has been told to go into lockdown, according to local police.

The Danville Police Department has told residents in the area of Everett Drive between Paraiso and Brookeside drives to find the nearest safe place as law enforcement responds to the area, which is near Osage Park.

Residents should close and lock all windows and doors. Police have also asked them to stay off their phones and not call 911 unless there is a life-threatening emergency.

Police did not provide any information as to what prompted the lockdown.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.