Residents in Stockton hold memorial for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Community members gathered in Stockton Friday night to hold a vigil for the woman believed to be murdered by a fellow soldier at a Texas military base.

In honor of missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen, residents in Stockton held an event to show Guillen’s family that they have support all the way in California.

“Someone went on Facebook and said we should do something and I said, ‘Let’s do it,’” said event organizer Destiny Rivas.

Rivas told FOX40 she organized the event at Victory Park in Stockton, not knowing dozens of people would show up in support.

One by one, speakers offered words of support to Guillen’s loved ones.

“The mom tried everything she could to get everyone to pay attention and to look for her,” said Rivas.

Sandra Magallon, who attended the event, has a 31-year-old daughter serving her fourth year in the United States Navy.

“This is an injustice to Vanessa, her family and any other soldier who has suffered sexual assault or harassment,” said Magallon. “First and foremost, I’m a mom. I’m also a Navy mom, my daughter is serving our country. Knowing, personally, for my daughter, hearing stories of other women in the military that have gone through this, it’s awful. ”

As attendees bowed their heads in prayer, they demanded justice for Guillen.

“Even over here in California, little, diverse, amazing city of Stockton, we are going to stand with her and we care about her, and we’re going to pray for her,” said Rivas.

A larger vigil in honor of Guillen will be held sometime in the near future, according to organizers.