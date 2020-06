Tracy, Calif. (KTXL) — People in Tracy gathered Thursday to protest against racism in the city.

“This is an issue that’s been going on for a very long time,” said resident Samuel Zelalem. “An issue that we’ve experienced ourself, I’ve experienced myself here in Tracy.”

Zelalem said some of his experiences happened at private schools.

“People being surprised that I would do good in school or good on tests or say, ‘Oh, you’re not like other black kids,’” said Zelalem.