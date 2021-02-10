Residents near Bristol, Marine avenues evacuated as authorities investigate explosive devices at Stockton home

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — All homes on Bristol and Marine avenues have been evacuated as authorities investigate a large number of explosive devices in a neighborhood.

Dispatch received a call shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday that requested an ambulance for an unknown injury. A deputy was sent to Bristol Avenue to do a welfare check, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy found a resident who had an injury to his hand caused by an explosive device he’d been using.

The residents in all homes on Bristol and Marine avenues were evacuated, and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was called.

Authorities said up to eight explosive devices were found throughout the house.

Law enforcement has asked the public to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.