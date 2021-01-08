Residents of Modesto retirement facility receive first round of COVID-19 vaccine

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With staff and residents at nursing, assisted living and skilled living facilities being among the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, seniors at one Modesto retirement facility said it filled them with hope.

It took less than a minute for Daryl Dinelli to get his first COVID-19 vaccine shot, but for him and other residents at Casa de Modesto, it’s been a long time coming as they continue to live in isolation during the ongoing pandemic.

“Terrible. I hate wearing a mask, I hate social distancing. There’s nothing I like about it but I do it,” Dinelli told FOX40.

“The bad part is that we don’t get to see our family, our grandchildren,” said Dorothy Hunter who also got vaccinated. “And we can’t get together to play cards or have parties or movies. So, we’re all missing that, but it’s OK.”

For them, getting vaccinated was a lifeline to continue to enjoy living out their twilight years at the facility they now call home.

“I’m 78 years old, I’m fairly healthy and I want to live for a long time,” Dinelli explained. “So as far as I’m concerned, once you have a vaccine available, I’m going to be on board.”

They were among the first at the multi-level retirement facility to volunteer to get the shot.

“I feel very privileged to be offered the vaccine and that’s the least we can do. If the scientists tell us it’s a good idea, I’ll take it,” Hunter explained.

Casa de Modesto had been hit hard by the virus after a number of outbreaks over the course of the pandemic.

Seventeen people died. All but one were skilled nursing residents.

“Being quarantined and then not having that close proximity, even to say goodbye, was very difficult,” said Executive Director Curt Willems. “It created depression for a lot of our seniors.”

Willems said he’s excited the vaccine is available to protect his staff and residents.

The state partnered with CVS and Walgreens to send in teams to nursing facilities to administer the shots.

Naomi Artz said she didn’t hesitate to get the shot because she wants things to go back to normal.

“We’re a social bunch and we need to be social,” the 91-year-old said.

Willems said it’s a start and he hopes more people will volunteer when the next round of doses arrives.

“It’s worth getting the vaccination. My hope is for the sake of our seniors, for the sake of our nation, for the sake of our businesses and economy,” Willems said.

In total, 54 residents and 50 staff members got their first shots Thursday. They will receive their second shot in three weeks.