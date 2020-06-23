Residents speak out about South Lake Tahoe police during virtual town hall

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — At a time when police departments around the country are facing scrutiny, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department is reaching out the public and asking, “What can we do better?”

“Great leaders and great teams know there’s always room for improvement and that’s why we’re here tonight,” said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Jason Collin.

After opening statements, South Lake Tahoe city leaders and police listened to dozens of live comments — some of them emotional — during a Monday evening virtual town hall. Some described bad experiences they have had with the local police.

“This was the third time in about six months that I have been picked out and pulled over. Each time they immediately flipped over my bike to see if it was stolen,” said a commenter named Jamie. “I’m tired of being racially profiled. I would love to ride my bike more but I don‘t.”

“We need to fund care,” said an anonymous speaker. “We need care-based responders. We don’t need people with guns going up into situations where they don’t need guns.”

Several citizens spoke out against the presence of an armed officer at South Tahoe High School.

“The research just doesn’t seem to support its efficacy,” said a speaker named Dayna. “And secondarily, it seems to have disproportionate, negative effects on Black students in particular.”

On that topic, South Lake Tahoe Police Lt. David Stevenson chimed in.

“I hope we never need it but he’s there. And I would hate to not have an armed person there in the highly unlikely event that anybody decided that they were going to try to kill kids at our high school,” Lt. Stevenson said.

There was also strong support for police during the two-hour meeting.

“We believe strongly this department is already built. It does not need to be rebuilt or reformed,” said a speaker named Nancy.

“They need more funding,” a speaker named Kristen said. “They also need more validation for the excellent work they do.”

“And I would hate to think that any kind of defunding of the police would make a stall in an officer being able to come to your rescue during a time of need,” said a speaker named Machele.

The town hall was not designed as a meeting during which decisions were made and votes were taken. It was a step in the direction of progress during a time when calls for more police transparency are echoing around the country.

“We are proud to serve this community for the last 53 years,” said Lt. Shannon Laney. “We look forward to continued, open and honest communication with you moving forward.”

South Lake Tahoe’s interim police chief said Monday night the department is planning to add body cameras to officers’ uniforms.