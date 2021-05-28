Residents, tourists react to Friday’s Tahoe quake

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) – One of the joys of visiting the world-renowned holiday destination of Lake Tahoe is the serene quiet beauty of the place, a gorgeous product of Mother Nature.

But Mother Nature can also produce earthquakes like the 4.2 magnitude one that struck at around 8:30 Friday morning.

Tahoe resident Dan Glazer was surprised by the shaking.

“It was a little scary, we didn’t know how long it was going to go on,” Glazer told FOX40. “My dog responded as well.”

Seismologists placed the epicenter of the earthquake a few miles south and east of Tahoe City, putting it in the middle of Lake Tahoe about a mile-and-a-half under the lake.

The fire department received no distress calls or reports of damage, probably because the quake was four or five times weaker than the 4.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the same area last month, along with its numerous aftershocks.

High school freshman Libby Webb was in class Friday morning when the earthquake struck.

“We were just sitting there, and then it shook for two seconds and the teacher was like, “Oh, get under the tables.’ But by the time we got under the tables, it was already over,” Webb recalled.

San Francisco resident Jack Welsh was staying at Squaw Valley and thought he heard the resort’s tram go overhead.

“I felt a little shaking, it felt pretty standard,” Welsh said. “I talked to my brother on the phone later that morning and he told me there was an earthquake, and I was shocked to hear it.”

The weakness of the quake was a plus for the resort area that will see tens of thousands of visitors this weekend.

Tristan Bogart and Jaden Jones drove down from Bend, Oregon the night before and slept through the quake.

“I didn’t know we were in one, so obviously not scary, but it’s pretty scary,” Jones said.

The question remains: Are more on the way?

“Probably,” Webb said. “It happens a lot.”

Scientists say in the last 30 days there have been over 50 earthquakes in the area, most of them so small that they are undetectable by humans.