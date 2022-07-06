AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On the third day of the Electra Fire, CAL FIRE said they have a 40% containment and have made great progress.

Crews used helicopters and chinooks to douse the active flames in the canyon below, protecting the homes closest to the canyon along Clinton Bar Road.

“I’m not going to deny that it’s not scary. But the good thing we have going on is we got all the resources. No other fires,” longtime resident Rob Andrae said.

Andrae said he stayed despite the evacuations to his neighborhood. He said the Electra Fire isn’t as threatening as the Butte Fire of 2015.

“The canyon was much more overgrown. There was a lot more trees, a lot more brush, denser manzanita. Just completely different situation,” Andrae recalled.

Terri and Rick Yakesh didn’t evacuate either.

“We’re ready to leave. Our cars are packed, we’re not stupid. We will definitely leave if we absolutely have to. But we feel like this is our home. We’ve been here for over 40 years. We need to protect it,” Terri Yakesh said.

Deep in and across the canyon the blackened areas where flames ripped through were visible on Wednesday. And the winds felt stronger, at one point kicking up this dirt devil.

Terri Yakesh said they’ve learned a lot from experiencing the Butte Fire, and know when it’d be time to go. She said firefighters at that time did an outstanding job.

“That firewall was so high. And what they did, stand the ground and save all of us in here was just so amazing,” Terri Yakesh said.

It’s crews, like the hot shots, that have made the critical difference in the firefight. And although there are still hot spots across the Mokelumne River, it’s crews just like them that help knock it down.

“They do a fantastic job. They’ve saved our house twice,” Terri Yakesh said.

“We’re going in the right direction. And we’re taking advantage of the cooler weather that we’re having right now. Cause we’re definitely expecting the weather to get hotter and dryer by the end of the week,” Edwin Zuniga, CAL FIRE spokesman and firefighter, said.

Terri Yakesh said they’re also indebted to the young firefighters from the Pine Grove Conservation Camp.

“All march in, and then it was this morning that we saw them coming out. Dirty tired. Poor guys. They did an amazing job,” Terri Yakesh said.