(KTXL) — Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve weekend impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers due to some areas getting flooded.

Impacted counties have offered resources and tips to ensure safety when evacuating your home.

Sacramento County

According to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation center is open at the Wackford Center on 9014 Bruceville Road in Elk Grove.

Sacramento OES said residents can also sign up for emergency alerts by email, phone or text at sacramento-alert.org.

For road closures in Sacramento County, click here.

The City of Elk Grove has a sandbag location at the Corp Yard at 10250 Iron Rock Way. The site is open until 3 p.m. on Monday or while supplies last. The site is self-serve and you must bring proof of address and a shovel. There is a 10-bag limit per household.

There are other self-serve sandbag locations throughout Sacramento County, according to its website:

County Branch Center: 3847 Branch Center Road, Sacramento, CA 95827

Dillard Ranch (Temporary site): 9857 Dillard Road, Wilton, CA 95693

Jean Harvie Senior Citizen & Community Center: 14273 River Road, Walnut Grove, CA 95690

Jose P. Rizal Community Center: 7320 Florin Mall Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823

Orangevale Community Center: 6826 Hazal Avenue, Organvale, CA 95662

Point Pleasant United Methodist Church: 3329 Point Pleasant Road, Elk Grove, CA 95757

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #106: 2220 Park Towne Circle, Sacramento, CA 95825

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #55: 7776 Excelsior Road, Sacramento CA 95829

Westside Park: 6555 West 2nd Street, Rio Linda, CA 95673

Wilton Fire Station: 10661 Alta Mesa Road, Wilton, CA 95693

San Joaquin County

The City of Stockton has warming zones for protection from weather conditions at the following locations:

Arnold Rue Community Center: 5758 Lorraine Avenue, Stockton, CA 95210

Stribley Community Center: 1760 East Sonora Street, Stockton, CA 95205

Oak Park Senior Center: 730 East Fulton Street, Stockton, CA 95817

Van Buskirk Community Center: 734 Houston Avenue, Stockton, CA 95206

According to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, sandbags are available in Tracy, Manteca, Lathrop, Thronon Fire, and Stockton. All of the sites in those cities are self-serve and are required to bring your own shovel.

Here is where you can get sandbags in those locations:

Tracy: Boyd Service Center, 520 Tracy Boulevard, Gate #1

Manteca: 210 East Wetmore Street in the Southeast parking lot

Lathrop: 15685 7th Street, adjacent to the skate park

Thorton Fire: 12449 West Walnut Grove Road

Stockton: Oak Park Little League parking lot, 3545 Alvarado Avenue, .95204 and the (former) Van Buskirk Golf Course: 1740 Houston Avenue, 95026 at South Fresno Avenue

Yolo County

According to the City of West Sacramento, a charging and warming center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Sacramento Fire Station 45 on 2040 Lake Washington Boulevard.

In anticipation of more heavy rain this week, sandbags are available at the entrance to Port of West Sacramento at 2895 Industrial Boulevard. The site is self-serve and bringing your own shovel is required.