Restaurant owner fears for her future with new COVID-19 restrictions possible in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — To say that Linda Feil is just frustrated would not be accurate. The owner of Stingers Sports Pub in Sacramento is at her wits’ end.

“It’s killing me. It’s killing me,” she said while choking back tears. “Our family is your family. It has been that way for 27 years. I’m a widow; I’m carrying on my husband’s wish.”

Feil said she has been struggling to carry on his legacy during the pandemic.

Sacramento County has spent much of the crisis with many businesses closed and in the state’s most restrictive COVID-19 tier.

Now, local health officials say there is a very real possibility that restrictions on the county’s residents and businesses could become even more limiting.

Los Angeles County has already gone that way by forcing the closure of some businesses that were once allowed to remain open and stopping all restaurant dining, not only indoors but outside as well.

If that happens in Sacramento County, it could be financially devastating for some.

Money from outdoor dining is a big reason why Feil and other restaurants are even able to stay in business at the moment.

“I have families that work for me that will lose everything, including me. I am out there too,” Feil told FOX40. “I have payments to pay, mortgages to pay. I am like, I am so thankful that I am able to keep the doors open”

Local health officials say residents will know more about tightening the grip in the next couple of weeks.

They also told FOX40 Monday that with or without new restrictions, they expect Sacramento County to remain in the purple, or most restrictive, tier until at least sometime in January.

However, Monday night, with heavy emotions, Feil had a message for the governor.

“Don’t sit behind a desk. Don’t see and hear what everything’s going on. Get out and see,” she said.