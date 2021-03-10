Restaurant owners in Placer County share frustrations as purple tier restrictions continue

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Frustrations are growing among those in the restaurant and bar industry in Placer County as they remain under tight purple tier restrictions.

Placer County health officials said there is a reason why they are waiting for the move to happen, although the decision is a heavy blow to many restaurant owners like Brian O’Neill.

“It’s been a year of this,” O’Neill said. “People are getting a little tired of it but they’re trying.”

As the owner of Brickyard Kitchen and Bar in Roseville O’Neill said he is reaching his limit in trying to stay afloat.

“Our busy time is the winter right now and having people outside, cuddled around heaters and tents in the rain isn’t really popular,” O’Neill explained.

Solano, Yolo, Butte and other counties with COVID-19 rates below 7% have been given the green light to move to the red tier, meaning places like museums, movie theaters and restaurants can open indoors at 25% capacity or with less than 100 people.

On Wednesday, public health officials with Placer County said their case rate is at 7.7 per 100,000 people and they must remain in the purple tier until cases show a decline, despite a successful coronavirus vaccine rollout.

“Once we get open indoors, we can start to try to function, even though 25% indoors,” O’Neill said. “Every restaurant needs to be full on Friday and Saturday to pay their bills, so 25% still causes major issues.”

O’Neill and several members of the Placer County Restaurant and Bar Coalition have recently filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state of California, saying they’re tired of overbearing restrictions and need to get back to work soon before it’s too late.

“We hope they just set perimeters and stop changing them so we at least know when things are going to open up,” O’Neill said. “Most owners have their life savings in their restaurant. So to take on more debt beyond that, it’s going to hurt a lot.”

“It’s horribly disappointing that the State has decided to keep Placer in the purple tier when it is clear we are nowhere near meeting capacity in our hospitals,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair Robert Weygandt.