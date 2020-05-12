Restaurants prepare to reopen with restrictions

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Restaurants in El Dorado and Butte counties have been cleared to reopen for dine-in service if they’re able to follow new state requirements.

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, restaurant reopenings will be done on a county-by-county basis but all owners can start to prepare now.

“We have our family and our staff doing deliveries. We don’t rely on DoorDash or anything like that,” Andy Pappis, who owns Papapavlo’s Bistro & Bar in Stockton, told FOX40. “It’s personally inspected and packed by us here at Papapavlos.”

Owners Jennifer and Andy Pappis said their restaurant, like many others, has been hit hard by the governor’s stay-at-home order.

“Unfortunately, the dine-in and the banquet, with the catering revenue, has just disappeared. So, we’re about 30% of normal revenue,” Andy said.

Since the order, they’ve ramped up their delivery services to anyone in San Joaquin County.

“The amount or quantities of orders is day by day because sometimes I’ll come in in the morning and there’ll be 12 orders already listed for pickups or deliveries, and then sometimes there’s two. And then those times when there’s two you get because you’re thinking you’re not going to get any orders, Jennifer said.

But the Pappis said they’re encouraged that they may be able to reopen soon after the state released new guidelines for dine-in restaurants.

Those guidelines include physical distancing requirements, mandating all workers wear masks or face coverings and additional hygiene practices to keep staff and customers safe.

“But we don’t anticipate any problem meeting the governor’s requirements with sanitation requirements and, you know, the things being required to meet the county health guidelines,” Andy said.

Jennifer said it will be yet another adjustment but this time, she said they’ll be ready for it.

“We’re gonna give people the option that if they’d like to get out of the house, they’re more than welcome and that delivery part of it will still be consistent and available to anybody in the county,” Andy said.

Until then, they’ll continue cranking out orders for take-out and delivery until they can welcome their customers back inside their restaurant.