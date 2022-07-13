SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A restored historic plane is going on display at the Aerospace Museum of California near McClellan Air Park.

“It’s wonderful to see that it’s all restored and looking so pretty again,” Tom Jones, the Aerospace Museum of California Executive Director, said.

Jones said that getting the decades-old fighter jet into top-notch shape was no easy task.

While its bygone days of flying missions in Vietnam certainly gave this airplane a storied history, its years in service translated into gradual deterioration.

“There were a lot of different things from the nose wheel tire was flat for starters. That became a big issue, and getting that part was unique. How do you find a part for that for a plane that hasn’t flown in 25 years?” Joens said.

But all of that changed three years ago when the community got together and put a plan in place to restore the plane.

“Dozens of volunteers, the board of directors, staff of the museum,” Jones said.

They sought to honor this specific aircraft model used by the US Navy Blue Angel Squadron for years. Restoration included all kinds of projects from everyday inspections to more long-term initiatives like stenciling words on the aircraft body.

For now, the aircraft will be on display at the air park, but eventually, they’re going to bring it as a part of the exhibit hall.

Once inside, the A-4 Skyhawk will rest next to other airplanes and artifacts available for all to see.

“We are so fortunate to have all these aircraft to have all of these aircraft to honor the past and inspire the future generations of aviators, astronauts, engineers, to have young girls come in and say ‘that’s cool. I want to do that,’ and that’s why we’re here,” Jones said