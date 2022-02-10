Retired police sergeant arraigned in case of deadly DUI crash in Jamestown

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A former law enforcement officer who is facing murder and other charges for a deadly DUI crash appeared in court Thursday.

The victim’s family was also in court, and they said their faith and the support from the community are helping them through this difficult time.

“She was our little angel at home,” said Thomas Gamez, the victim’s father.

Doctors declared 27-year-old Rebekah Gall brain dead days after she was hit head-on on Jan. 18 in Jamestown, near Chicken Ranch Road.

“She was a very beautiful person inside and out. I always tell people it’s kind of like God put a little extra pixie dust on her, just made her such a special person,” Thomas Gamez said.

Gamez said she was loved and will be missed.

“When she gave you a hug, it just felt so beautiful,” Thomas Gamez said.

Gall’s parents and husband, along with other family members and friends, brought a picture of her into the courtroom in Tuolumne County, where they saw her accused killer for the first time.

“Actually seeing him in person, there’s a lot of emotions,” said Michael Gall, Rebekah Gall’s husband. “I don’t know what to feel … There’s a void in all of us.”

Retired Pleasanton police sergeant Theodore William Young was arraigned by video. He pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Young allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .08.

“It’s not the fact that he should have known. It’s that he does know, and that’s the … That’s the worst part about it,” Michael Gall said.

“They are held to a higher standard, and they should be setting the example whether in uniform or out,” Thomas Gamez said.

The family said leaning on their faith, each other and community support has made all the difference.

“I’m sad still. We’re going to miss her so much,” said Christina Gamez. “But to see how much support we have, that will be helping us. We thank God for that.”

“It’s something we have to learn to live with. It’s going to be a tough journey,” Michael Gall said.

Although the family continues to grieve, they said she lives on in the four lives she saved as an organ donor.

“She was very giving, so that just shows me that even in death she still gave, and her life was able to help somebody else,” Thomas Gamez said. “And that’s beautiful.”

Young is expected back in court on March 10.