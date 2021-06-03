Retired teacher arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with child under 14

(KTXL) — A retired teacher for the Sacramento area was arrested Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was identified as 75-year-old Steven Richard Kester of Orangevale by the sheriff’s office.

Kester faces multiple counts of felony acts and was arrested with the help of the FBI, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office says he was a teacher and former substitute for the Folsom Cordova Unified School District and other schools in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.