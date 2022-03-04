LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is ending the week with scattered showers, downpours and snow.

The return of winter weather prompted forecasters to advise people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy roads Friday and Saturday in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades and ranges north and east of Los Angeles.

Travel through the Sierra was already disrupted by a massive boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit on Thursday. The California Department of Transportation said crews worked through the night to prepare to blow up the rock.

.@CaltransDist3 crews are working hard to remove a large boulder from Hwy 50 in Echo Summit. The road is closed in both directions (WB traffic held at SR-89 & EB traffic at Sly Park Rd). Crews plan to detonate 💥 the boulder into smaller pieces so they can safely remove it. pic.twitter.com/dUm06q5BF6 — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 4, 2022

Gusty winds were expected in the San Francisco Bay Area, Monterey Bay and inland areas of Southern California.

Offshore gale warnings and small craft advisories were issued along with high surf advisories for much of the central and south coasts.

Yes, it rained. We saw it, we felt it, we smelled it! BUT, it didn't rain enough to register on the Sac Exec rain gage. A 'trace' was recorded every hour from 4 to 7am. Technically, our dry streak (55 days) will continue unless we get a rogue shower this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/iJJIgo0Pbt — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 4, 2022

The National Weather Service said widespread subfreezing temperatures were possible along the far north coast Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The late-season storms follow very dry weather in January and February that left the Sierra snowpack far below normal, renewing calls for water conservation.