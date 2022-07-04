NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that all evacuation orders and warnings related to the Rices Fire were lifted as of 7 a.m. Monday morning.

According to CAL FIRE, as of 7 a.m. the fire remains at 904 acres as it has been for several days but is now at 65% containment.

CAL FIRE said 15 firefighters and 1 civilian have been injured by the fire and 13 structures have been destroyed, including 5 homes.

CAL FIRE said favorable weather conditions over the weekend allowed crews to reinforce containment.