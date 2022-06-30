NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Locations in Yuba and Nevada counties are accepting animals for those who are under both mandatory evacuations and evacuation warnings due to the Rices Fire.

According to a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office tweet, the volunteer animal evacuation team is gladly taking care of nearly 100 animals at the Nevada County Fairgrounds for people affected by the Rices Fire.

According to a Facebook post from the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, Yuba County’s public safety team set up an evacuation center at Sycamore Ranch for anyone in the “Evacuation Warning.” This is to help those feel safer and prepared before a possible Evacuation Order is issued.

The Sheriff’s Posse Arena is now open to receive livestock for those living in Evacuation Warning zones in Yuba County. Sycamore Ranch is located near Browns Valley at 5390 State Hwy 20. The Sheriff’s Posse is located at 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley.