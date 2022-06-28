NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Nevada County officials are ordering mandatory evacuations for residents in the area of Rice’s Crossing, near Bridgeport, due to a Rices Fire.

4:41 p.m. — Yuba County officials tweeted that two zones inside of Yuba County are under evacuation advisories, meaning to “be on alert for changing conditions.” The areas are north of Marysville Rd, Troost Trail, Fairhaven Drive, Lake Francis Road; south & east of Marysville Rd.

Giant plume of smoke can be seen along Hey 49 in Auburn, of a 350+ acre grass fire burning near Bridgeport area. No containment, evacs underway. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/mMqJigLPtY — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox aka RO (@RoShaddox) June 28, 2022

4:14 p.m. — Nevada County Sheriff’s officials tweeted a new map of the evacuation zone that shows the communities of French Corral and Sweetland colored “red” for mandatory evacuations. The areas to the east, such as the community of Sebastopol and the area of Bunker Hill, are under evacuation warnings.

3:44 p.m. — The Rices Fire has reached 150 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

Courtesy of CAL FIRE NEU

Evacuation centers

Nevada County officials said residents that evacuate may go to the Madelyn Helling Library, located at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City. Officials said road closures are in place at Pleasant Valley Road in Birchville and Bridgeport.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that larger animals, such as livestock, may be taken to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, located at 11228 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95949.

The area where the fire is burning is in the foothills about 80 miles northeast of Sacramento.