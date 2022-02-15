Rick Ross, Too Short to perform at inaugural Loud Fest in April

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fans of Rick Ross and Too Short will get a chance to see them perform live at the inaugural Loud Fest at Cesar Chavez Park in April.

KSFM 102.5 announced Monday that the hip-hop artists will perform at the three-day event, occurring April 22 to 24 in downtown Sacramento.

Other scheduled performers on April 24 include Yung Bleu, Blockboy JB, BRS Kash and Lil Duval, according to KSFM’s website.

According to Eventbrite, attendees will need a ticket for each day of the event.

The first day of the event is called Fan Fest and will feature Devin The Dude, Dizzy Wright, Lil Debbie and Bay Area rap artists B-Legit and The Luniz featuring Numskill. The event’s second day is called the Loud Day Party, with Kid Ink as the headline performer. Ross and Short are slated to perform on the event’s final day, called the Loud Festival, on April 24.

The second and third days of the event are scheduled to start at 11 a.m., while the first day is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

Tickets for all three days went on sale Tuesday on Eventbrite. Admission prices vary by each day and tickets aren’t refundable.

According to Eventbrite, attendees must wear a mask when entering indoor or close proximity areas such as restrooms, bars, vendor areas and food booths.

Starting Wednesday, outdoor “mega events” in California will be considered events with crowds greater than 10,000 people. The state said proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be recommended for events held outdoors. Indoor and outdoor events also won’t have capacity limits starting Wednesday.

Loud Fest is the second festival this spring to feature hip-hop acts, with Sol Blume scheduled for April 30 and May 1 at Discovery Park.