(KTXL) — After evacuating more than 1,000 inmates on New Year’s Day due to flooding, the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center repopulated the correctional center on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that the correctional center originally had to be evacuated due to the “imminent danger of flooding”.

Over 1,000 inmates were evacuated and sent to various agencies across Northern California such as the El Dorado County Jail, Yuba County Jail, California State Prison, Sacramento, and California State Prison, Solano.

Over the course of three days, all 1,015 inmates were transferred back to RCCC, and the facility has resumed “normal operations including dayroom, recreation time, phone access and visitation.”