RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A home in Rio Linda was destroyed in a fire Monday morning.

Metro Fire crews responded to the home on 7th Street shortly before 10 a.m. Downed electrical wires presented a challenge for firefighters, Metro Fire tweeted.

Electrical wires are down, presenting a hazard to firefighters. All occupants are reported out of the structure. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 27, 2020

There were no reported injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

