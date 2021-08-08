Rio Linda teen to compete in waterskiing with Team USA at world championship

(KTXL) — Waterskiing is one of those sports that most have tried at some point as it’s hard to beat a good day on the lake with friends.

But for Rio Linda’s Blaze Grubbs, waterskiing is serious business, and it could lead to him being a world champion later this month.

“It’s been a journey. Every year there are new goals and new, exciting things to try and I’m just happy to keep skiing, I love it,” said Grubbs, with Team U.S.A.

The journey for 17-year-old Grubbs will take a major turn later this month when he participates at the world championship in Florida with Team U.S.A’s under-17 team.

“I’ve been in situations when it’s pretty tense, so you just try to keep it light and act like it’s just another day on the lake, even though it’s not: It’s a really big day,” Grubbs said. “Then, just see how it goes. At the end of the day, skiing isn’t everything, but it sure feels like that in the moment.”

The soon-to-be senior at Sacramento Adventist Academy in Carmichael was actually selected by U.S.A Water Ski and Wake Sports for both the U-17 and -21 teams. He will compete for the U-21 team the week after competing in the world championships.

“I was on the under-17 team, and then I got the text that I was also on the U-21. So, I was like wow, that’s really cool to be representing on both of them,” Grubbs said.

Both events, later this month, are comprised of slalom, trick and jump.

“I love all three of them. Some days I don’t like any of them, but no, individually, I love all 3 of them a lot,” Grubbs said. “Skiing is pretty hard-core and intense, but at the same time it’s one of the most relaxing, chill things to be at the lake with your friends and hanging out. It’s the best.”

“My goal, obviously, is to be a world champion, so that would be pretty incredible,” Grubbs said.