Rio Vista Fire: Crews battle 40-foot flames that destroyed 2 acres

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews in Rio Vista stopped the spread of a vegetation fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters with the Rio Vista Fire Department said they responded to the blaze just before 4 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said the flames reached 40-feet high and a command crew was immediately established to coordinate an aggressive response.

Multiple fire agencies, including crews from the Isleton Fire Department and the Montezuma Fire Protection District came out to help halt the spread of the fire.

When the fire was contained, fire officials said two acres were burned but no injuries were reported, and no structures were lost.

Crews are working Sunday to mop up the hotspots, which may cause traffic in the Highway 160/Sherman area.

The cause of the fire is still being determined but investigators believe it may have been caused by fireworks, according to Sunday’s release.

This story is developing.