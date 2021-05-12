Rio Vista Fire: Parrot rescued from vegetation fire that spread to home

DELTA DISTRICT, Calif. (KTXL) — A pet parrot was rescued by crews responding to a vegetation fire on Highway 160 in Delta District Tuesday evening, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived and saw several eucalyptus trees engulfed in flames that were spreading rapidly due to windy conditions.

The fire spread to the exterior of an older farmhouse, Rio Vista Fire said. The tenets were not home, but firefighters rescued a pet parrot from inside.

Crews from the Isleton Fire Department and Montezuma Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

The fire was extinguished with no injuries reported.