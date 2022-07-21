RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — An unoccupied vehicle was found in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista on Thursday, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.

Firefighters found the car near Highway 160 and Sherman Island Road, although crews initially went to the wrong location, according to RVFD.

The agency said that the crash was originally reported to have happened at the end of Main Street, but when firefighters arrived they found no vehicle in the water.

Dispatchers worked with the crew on the scene to find the correct location, and firefighters were able to determine that the car was unoccupied.

The fire department reminded the public that calls from a cell phone may get sent to a CHP dispatcher who may not be as familiar with the area as well as local law enforcement and first responders.

“It is important to always provide as much information as possible, including a detailed location description and your call-back number,” the fire department wrote in the social media post. “We also ask that you stay on the line when transferred to our local dispatch center. This will assist us in providing a more rapid and efficient response.”