RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Rio Vista and Solano County Public Health Department have teamed up to hold a Star Wars-themed vaccine event in celebration of ‘May the Fourth’.

In a Facebook post, officials say the Rio Vista Police Department and Rio Vista Public Works were assisted by a battalion of stormtroopers during a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Rio Vista Airport Tuesday.















Photos courtesy Rio Vista Fire Department and Rio Vista Police Department