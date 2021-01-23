Rio Vista police arrest man suspected of killing 2-month-old son

(KTXL) — Rio Vista police say they arrested a man Saturday as part of an investigation into the death of a 2-month-old baby.

According to police, Kaiser Antioch contacted them Jan. 18 about a baby with suspicious injuries. The baby was taken to Oakland Children’s Hospital not long after arriving at Kaiser.

Detectives went to both hospitals and later learned the baby had died.

As they continued their investigation, detectives were led to a home on Fourth Street in Rio Vista. Police say they believe that home is where the baby was seriously injured.

According to police, detectives later arrested the baby’s father, 23-year-old Tre Kenneth Clay, on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death and unlawful killing of a human being.

Police say he is being held at the county jail.