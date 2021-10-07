Rio Vista Police: Driver in stolen pickup leads officers on chase, rams chief’s patrol vehicle

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — One man has been arrested after leading Rio Vista police on a high-speed chase, at one point using a stolen pickup truck to ram the department chief’s patrol car.

A traffic camera had alerted one officer to a stolen truck being driven east down Highway 12. Once the vehicle turned onto Highway 160, an officer attempted to pull the truck over.

The stolen truck then made a U-turn back toward Highway 12. The driver crossed into the oncoming lane to avoid stopped traffic — putting it on a collision course with a police vehicle driven by Rio Vista Police Department Chief Jon Mazer.

Mazer, seeing the truck approaching, got out of his vehicle before the truck rammed it and scraped along the side of his car, police said.

As the truck drove through Rio Vista on Highway 12, he accelerated to 70 miles an hour and began “erratic and dangerous evasive maneuvers,” driving on the dirt shoulder and into oncoming traffic.

At that point, police stopped pursuing the truck, but that didn’t stop the driver from getting into another collision further down the road.

A victim flagged down an officer after he said the stolen pickup had crashed into his vehicle. Rio Vista police contacted several other law enforcement agencies to locate the stolen truck.

When police found the pickup, the driver was traveling on Highway 12 near Denverton Road, still passing cars along the shoulder despite not being pursued.

Once contacted, the driver stopped on the highway and began running into Suisun City. The driver was caught by responding deputies and police.

Police found one loaded gun that had been thrown from the truck during the pursuit, as well as another in possession of the truck’s passenger.

After arrest, the driver complained of breathing problems and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver was already wanted in Alameda County for evading police. He now faces additional charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run and an additional charge of evading police. Police said additional charges are expected.