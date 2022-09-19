RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday morning, Rio Vista Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle blocking the trilogy gated community gate, according to the Rio Vista Police Department.

After searching the area, officers searched the car to find that it belonged to a 40-year-old convicted sexual predator from Stockton who was on parole, police said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While facilitating getting the vehicle towed and searching the area, “officers received a notification the man’s wife reported him missing after he left the house high on methamphetamine, thinking someone was after him.”

Police said that a call came in at 5:35 a.m. regarding a prowler and when officers arrived on the scene they found him next to the house in the bushes. The homeowner then showed the officers video “of the prowler walking around his home between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., on three separate occasions, trying to open the front door and looking in a window.”

After searching the man’s criminal history, police said officers found that he was violating parole and had charges including “kidnapping, rape using a firearm, pandering, pimping, possession of cocaine for sale, peeping, and numerous DUIs.”

Police said the man’s GPS ankle monitor was later found in a nearby home’s garage, and that it had been cut off with pruning shears.

Officers arrested the man and took him to Solano County Jail in Fairfield where he is now awaiting a parole revocation hearing.