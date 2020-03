Rio Vista police say they are searching for a man who was caught on camera siphoning gas on Feb. 21.

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) – A Ring camera caught a man siphoning gas from a Rio Vista resident’s car at night, according to police. Officers are now asking people if they recognize the man caught on camera.

Police said it happened Feb. 21 around 4 a.m. in the Liberty Island Housing Development. Officers are still investigating the incident but said they would greatly appreciate any additional information.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the incident call Rio Vista police.