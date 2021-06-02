Rio Vista residents reminded of city law restricting water usage

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Washing a car for Natalie Peden is a routine, but that routine is now only twice a month due to water availability.

“Conserve water,” Peden said.

It’s the message water officials hope everyone starts getting ready to do. In the city of Rio Vista, it’s the law.

“For the most part, I agree with it,” Peden told FOX40.

The city has a mandatory water conservation law, which sets limited water hours. Watering can only take place on certain days for odd and even addresses, with Monday off-limits.

Residents also can not hose down driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or the outside of buildings — except for health and safety reasons.

In a recently deleted Facebook post, the Rio Vista Police Department announced 29 homes were reported to the state for water usage violations.

A warning was issued, but the city rule states homeowners could face a fine between $25 to $500 and/or six months in county jail if the issue continues.

“I kind of agree with and I kind of don’t,” Peden said.

Peden does not believe people should be fined, but with the drought emergency declared by the governor, she understands the urgency.

“Just try to do their part, cut back,” Peden said.

Many of the people FOX40 spoke with off-camera said they are not too worried because they have seen this before. So, a lot more violations could be filed before it is all said and done.