Ripon nursing home dealing with COVID-19 outbreak, 3 dead

RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — A nursing home in Ripon is battling a COVID-19 outbreak that started Nov. 26.

Bethany Home says three residents have died at the skilled nursing facility.

Two of them died Friday and the other resident died Wednesday.

The nursing home says that as of Friday, 44 “Skilled Nursing” residents and 22 employees have tested positive for the virus.

According to the executive director, the facility has implemented additional infection control measures to help keep residents and employees healthy.