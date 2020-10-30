Rise in COVID-19 cases threatens Placer County’s reopening

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County officials and business owners fear a recent rise in COVID-19 cases could force them to backpedal and further hurt their economy.

Even during a pandemic, Lisa and Randy Peters were determined to open their new restaurant in downtown Roseville.

“During COVID, it was much more difficult, number one getting supplies, getting workers to work to open it up,” Lisa Peters said.

Three weeks after it opened, their restaurant, called 105 Noshery, is drawing big crowds.

But if Placer County, currently in the state’s orange tier of reopening, falls back into the more restrictive red tier, maximum capacity will go down from 50% to 25%.

“It will be difficult on employees. Some will not be able to return, won’t get as many hours,” Lisa Peters said.

For Placer County Supervisor Bonnie Gore, the possibility of being downgraded to a more restrictive tier is beyond frustrating.

“It is a huge hit,” Gore told FOX40. “It’s not just about keeping businesses open, it’s also about keeping people employed and we need to keep people employed.”

Gore said while hospitalizations because of COVID-19 have not risen, the number of overall cases have, in part because more people in the county are getting tested for the virus.

For the Peters, next week could bring bad news for them and their fellow Placer County business owners.

“What is most difficult, I think, for them is the back-and-forth because they hire then they let go,” Lisa Peters said.