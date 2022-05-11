SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rite Aid closed two more locations this week, one in East Sacramento and one in Roseville, making those numbers five and six so far this year.

The locations at 1125 Alhambra Blvd in East Sacramento and 990 Pleasant Grove Blvd closed their doors as part of Rite Aid’s plan to close 145 stores between fall 2021 and June 2022.

Other Sacramento area closures so far this year include:

831 K St., Sacramento

2211 F St., Sacramento

5712 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

3101 Green Valley Road., Cameron Park

Alternative Rite Aid locations:

1260 West Capitol Ave, Sacramento

2801 K St., Sacramento

4830 J St., Sacramento

31 Fair Lane, Placerville

4004 Foothills Blvd, Roseville