SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rite Aid closed two more locations this week, one in East Sacramento and one in Roseville, making those numbers five and six so far this year.
The locations at 1125 Alhambra Blvd in East Sacramento and 990 Pleasant Grove Blvd closed their doors as part of Rite Aid’s plan to close 145 stores between fall 2021 and June 2022.
Other Sacramento area closures so far this year include:
- 831 K St., Sacramento
- 2211 F St., Sacramento
- 5712 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
- 3101 Green Valley Road., Cameron Park
Alternative Rite Aid locations:
- 1260 West Capitol Ave, Sacramento
- 2801 K St., Sacramento
- 4830 J St., Sacramento
- 31 Fair Lane, Placerville
- 4004 Foothills Blvd, Roseville