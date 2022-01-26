River Cats hosting annual job fair on Saturday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento River Cats are looking to hire for over 300 positions at the team’s annual job fair on Saturday.

The Triple-A ball club, which is an affiliate for the San Francisco Giants, will host its free job fair at Sutter Health Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hiring managers will conduct interviews for all part-time, seasonal positions, according to a press release. Available part-time positions include jobs in concessions, culinary, warehouse, security, emergency medical technician, parking, suite attendants, bartenders, catering servers and the Cat Crew – the River Cats’ game day entertainment.

People interested in any of those positions must submit an application online prior to the job fair, the River Cats said. Select positions may have job offers extended on the spot.

Applicants that are 16 years old must have a valid work permit, and applicants interested in positions that serve alcohol must be 21 years old.

River Cats employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said.

Major League Baseball is also recruiting someone in the Sacramento area to work its Automated Ball and Strike (ABS) systems this season. The River Cats are one of 11 Minor League teams to try out the system.

The Associated Press reported that MLB announced is bringing its ABS experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the Majors. The position is officially listed as ABS Tech on MLB’s website.

According to the job posting, the ABS Tech, who will use an app on an MLB-supplied phone, is expected to be located at field level to physically support the plate umpire.

Despite the ongoing MLB work stoppage, the Minor Leagues won’t be impacted, as those teams are scheduled to play this season.

The River Cats 2022 season is slated to begin on April 5 when they host the Sugar Land Skeeters, a Triple-A affiliate for the Houston Astros. The opening season game begins a six-game homestand against the Skeeters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.