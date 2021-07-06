River Cats hosting job fair Tuesday in search of over 100 employees

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento River Cats are hosting a job fair on Tuesday in hopes of hiring over 100 seasonal employees.

The job fair is Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m.

The team is looking for prep cooks, warehouse clerks, security managers, catering servers, dishwashers, security, line cooks and concession attendants.

The new River Cats’ employees will work at games and other events at Sutter Health Park during the 2021 season.

Those interested must send an application on the River Cats’ website.

After participating in the job fair, job seekers get two free tickets to a future game.

