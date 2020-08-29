River City Food Bank in desperate need of volunteers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — River City Food Bank is in desperate need of volunteers as more and more people and families are coming by needing help putting food on the table because of the pandemic and recent fires.

“People are struggling. People and are having to make impossible choices and many families never needed help until now,” said Executive Director Amanda McCarthy.

McCarthy said more people are visiting the food bank than ever before.

“Right now, River City Food Bank is serving approximately 4,500 people every single week,” McCarthy told FOX40.

Since the pandemic began in March, McCarthy said the need has increased more than 30% and that was before the recent wildfires forced people to evacuate.

“We are starting to see families and individuals who have come into Sacramento leaving wildfires in their area. And we welcome them with open arms,” McCarthy said. “We understand that food is a basic and human need and a human right and we want to serve everyone who needs our help right now.”

But in order to serve those in need, the food bank needs help.

“The need for volunteers has never been greater. We really need those hands. We couldn’t survive, we couldn’t do what we do without the help of so many amazing volunteers,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said they need all the help they can get and they need it now.

“The need is higher than ever. Everything’s at stake. Our neighbors are in need and we depend on our volunteers to help us with our work,” McCarthy said.

River City Food Bank said they’re looking for volunteers Tuesday through Saturday at both their midtown and Arden Arcade locations.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can click here.