PLACER COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Cal Fire investigators have learned more about the River Fire, which destroyed 142 homes last year.

In September of 2021, Cal Fire reported the fire had been human-caused, but they were still not sure how it started.

According to the agency’s released on Monday, Cal Fire investigators determined the fire started in the brush alongside the river’s edge in the overnight camping area of Bear River Campground.

Cal Fire said the fire did not originate in a designated campsite.

During their investigation, Cal Fire said officials found items near the fire’s origin, indicating that a person had been in the area. Cal Fire said there’s no evidence of malicious intent or criminal activity at this time.

The River Fire ignited Aug. 4, 2021 and went on to burn 2,619 acres. Over 6,000 residents from Placer and Nevada counties were forced to evacuate.

Residents near a portion of the burn scar were again forced to evacuate in October when rain raised the possibility of mudslides.