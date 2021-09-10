Riverbank man arrested in homicide along Highway 108

RIVERBANK, Calif. (KTXL) – Stanislaus County deputies have arrested a homicide suspect after an investigation into a “suspicious” death near Riverbank.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it got a 911 call about “suspicious circumstances” at a location along Highway 108.

Deputies and detectives blocked off the roadway between Claus Road and Mesa Drive for the investigation.

By Friday, the sheriff’s office said it had arrested 42-year-old Riverbank resident Jose Valencia in connection to the death. Valencia was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

Additional information about the homicide has not been reported by the sheriff’s office.

UPDATE: September 10th, 2020 Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested in the homicide 42-year-old Riverbank resident Jose Valencia. He was booked into the Public Safety Center on a no-bail status until his arraignment. https://t.co/DmlUmtYyuD — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) September 10, 2021