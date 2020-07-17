Riverbank to start enforcing mask order

RIVERBANK, Calif. (KTXL) — Riverbank is now the first city in Stanislaus County that will hold business owners accountable for not enforcing the state’s mask order.

“Remember, that at the end of the day, we’re on this together and the number one importance is the safety of our community,” Taqueria Los Compadres co-owner and manager Nayeli Vasquez said.

City leaders say the taqueria is one of the 90% of businesses that observe the state’s mask order. But for the rest, there’s now an ordinance in Riverbank.

“It’s important to control or even stop the spread of COVID-19,” Riverbank Mayor Richard O’Brien said.

City Manager Sean Scully says after many families shared their concerns about the lack of masks in some businesses, the entire city council voted Thursday to create a fine structure.

“In those cases where we have businesses that just refuse to comply with the order, the fine schedule is $250 for the first violation,” Scully said.

City staff stresses the goal is to educate.

“In most cases, we’re hoping that it’s just a warning and we can get them to comply on their own,” Scully told FOX40.

Both the mayor and the city manager say, as much as possible, they do not want to issue any fines but when push comes to shove, they will take action.

“We don’t want to collect any fines,” O’Brien said. “We don’t need the money for any purpose.”

Vazquez says it’s a move that may help keep more families safe

“As a city of Riverbank resident and a city of Riverbank (business) owner, I am happy to hear that we have the city onboard enforcing this,” she said.

Scully adds that for residents who may need a mask, the city is offering free disposable face coverings. Just call city hall and ask where you may pick one up.