Road rage shooting on I-80 in Vallejo leaves 13-year-old boy wounded

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenage boy was wounded by gunfire late Friday night in Vallejo during what the California Highway Patrol says was a road rage incident on Interstate 80.

CHP says two vehicles came in contact with each other on eastbound I-80 near Redwood Parkway.

Following some confrontation, CHP says the suspect in a gold Chevrolet Impala fired several shots at the other driver, who had a 13-year-old boy sitting behind him. The Chevrolet then took off.

“A 13-year-old boy, who was the passenger of the victim vehicle, sustained gunshot wounds to his legs,” said CHP Officer John Fransen.

CHP officers soon spotted the gold Impala in Fairfield and chased it.

When the driver refused to stop, officers intentionally struck the vehicle to disable it.

They arrested the driver, 32-year-old Terrell Johnson of Oakland.

“We take these things very seriously,” Fransen told FOX40. “We’re glad we caught him. It looks like the 13-year-old boy is gonna be safe.”

Officer Fransen says they arrested Johnson on suspicion of several felonies, including attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Although investigators at this time don’t believe Johnson is connected to a similar shooting in Fairfield back in August, which killed a 26-year-old man, they are looking at other unsolved cases in Vallejo and the Bay Area.

Those cases could include the shooting death of another young man from 2014 that took place in the same vicinity of Friday’s incident in Vallejo. That suspect drove a gold Chevrolet.

“We’ve had several sporadic shootings throughout our Bay Area within the last few years, and we don’t take those lightly,” Fransen said.

CHP asks that if you recognize the suspect and have information on another shooting, to call them at 707-917-9144.