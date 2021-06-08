Road to Reopening: Downtown Sacramento businesses have different expectations for June 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is on the road to reopening.

On June 15, most of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are ending, and the economy will fully reopen.

Leading up to the big day, FOX40 is asking businesses what life will look like for workers and customers when restrictions lift.

The downtown Sacramento Hyatt Regency hotel started bringing back staff members in preparation for 100% occupancy, but they’re doing it carefully.

“We have to be cautious,” explained Brenda Kirian, the director of sales and marketing. “We are a business. It’s not going to be like, June 15 and the whole world opens. All these businesses have to rebuild slowly.”

The hotel will uphold current CDC guidelines, meaning all vaccinated guests do not have to wear masks inside, but unvaccinated guests need to wear masks.

“It is an honor system. We hope everyone follows whatever the CDC guidelines are,” Kirian said.

The Esquire IMAX Theatre in downtown Sacramento is also making changes to welcome back more customers, but June 15 doesn’t mean an automatic boost in business.

“We could open up, but there isn’t really any films to show. We’re going to go to full-time with those releases,” said Doug Link, the theater director.

Opening back up will look different for these two businesses.

The one thing they both say is here to stay? Cleaning protocols.

“There are still sanitation stations. Those kinds of things aren’t going away for all of us, [a] closer eye on sanitization,” Kirian said.

Both companies told FOX40 they are feeling optimistic about the changes and are excited to see Sacramento come alive once again.