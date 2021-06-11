Road to Reopening: Some local businesses excited to reopen, will still host virtual events

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California businesses prepare to fully reopen Tuesday, many are deciding what that will look like for workers and customers.

The Verge Center for the Arts said guests will be invited back into the galleries, and they can be maskless if vaccinated.

Some programs the art gallery has been doing outdoors will move inside, and their kids’ camp will be back in person.

As for workers, they’ll still wear masks until the state gives them the green light to take them off.

“At this point, all Verge staff is vaccinated, which is phenomenal. So we’re all just going to keep following rules and paying really close attention to the rules to keep everybody safe,” Liv Moe, the founding director, told FOX40.

The center says it will keep the same cleaning protocols and continue to hold some events virtually.

“Some of the Zoom programs we’ve been doing enable people to attend things from all over the world and watch what we’re doing,” Moe said. “So, that’s something that we want to keep in some capacity as well.”

Rick’s Dessert Diner told FOX40 June 15 can’t come soon enough for the famous Sacramento sweet spot.

“We are so excited because we cannot wait to see my customers in a full house here celebrating, enjoying their desserts and celebrating their birthdays and all other occasions. We cannot wait,” said diner owner and head pastry chef Ahmed Eita.