SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, there will be several connector ramps closed between Interstate 5 and U.S. Route 50, according to Caltrans District 3.

Caltrans said that the ramps will be closed due to vegetation and drainage work in the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are the following ramps that will be closed Wednesday evening into Thursday morning:

Eastbound U.S. Route 50 to northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound I-5 to westbound U.S. Route 50 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-5 to eastbound U.S. Route 50 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-5 to westbound U.S. Route 50 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.