Roads near Arden Fair Mall closed following ‘serious injury’ vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento police have closed roadways near Arden Way and Heritage Lane following a “serious injury collision.”

According to officials, officers responded to reports of a crash just before 7:30 Wednesday evening.

At least one person involved sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police say.

No information has been released on the cause of the crash. There is currently no estimated time for road reopenings.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.