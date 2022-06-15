SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday the arrest of two people for allegedly operating a prostitution ring out of separate brothels in Sacramento and Placer counties.

According to a complaint, Paul Anthony Gregorio and Xuan Phi Nguyen are facing eight counts of pandering. While Gregorio and Nguyen were arrested, agents from the California Department of Justice seized $54,891, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

Gregorio and Nguyen were allegedly operating a prostitution ring involving seven women between April 2020 and May 2022, according to the complaint.

“When people break the law, my office always stands ready to investigate and prosecute,” Bonta said in a statement. “We won’t sit idly by when the health and safety of our residents are put at risk. As today’s arrests and charges demonstrate, our team at the California Department of Justice is on the ground each and every day to help protect the people of California.”

During the operation, the attorney general’s office said service providers were on call to offer resources and support for those in need.

The Citrus Heights Police Department, Placer Special Investigations Unit Task Force, Sacramento Police Department, Roseville Police Department and the California Department of Health Services assisted in the operation.

Arraignment for Gregorio and Nguyen is set to be set for a future date in Sacramento County Superior Court.