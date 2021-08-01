Robbers smash display cases, steal from Stockton store

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say four people stole products from a Stockton store by smashing display cases Sunday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., four people went to a business on Pacific Avenue near West Yokuts Avenue and used hammers to smash display cases.

According to police, the employees tried to stop the robbers, but the robbers threatened to shoot them. The four people then left the store and drove away.

Police were able to find the robbers and pursued them, but the car chase was called off due to safety concerns.

Stockton police say the robbers were two men and women in their 20s.